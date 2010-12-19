The Flying LuttenbachersFormed 1991. Disbanded November 2007
The Flying Luttenbachers
1991
The Flying Luttenbachers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flying Luttenbachers are an American instrumental unit led by multi-instrumentalist / composer / producer Weasel Walter. The Luttenbachers have created a body of work focused on musical extremity and dissonance. Over the course of the band, the personnel has shifted numerous times around the artistic leadership of Walter. The music has run a gamut from intense, all-acoustic free improvisation, to complex, modernistic rock composition; electronic noise to punk-inspired jazz. Walter has been quoted as drawing inspiration from the fields of punk, death metal, free jazz, and no wave.
Upcoming Events
