Julius PatzakBorn 9 April 1898. Died 26 January 1974
Julius Patzak
1898-04-09
Julius Patzak Biography (Wikipedia)
Julius Patzak (9 April 1898 – 26 January 1974) was an Austrian tenor distinguished in operatic and concert work. He was particularly noted in Mozart, Beethoven and in early 20th-century German repertoire.
Julius Patzak Tracks
Salome - opera in 1 act Op.54 [1903-5]: Scene 4; Tanz fur mich, Salome
Richard Strauss
Orchestra
Ach! So fromm (Martha) (feat. Staatskapelle Berlin & Alois Melichar)
Julius Patzak
