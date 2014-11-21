Apollo 18 (Hangul: 아폴로18) is a South Korean indie rock trio formed in June 2008 by Daeinn Kim (김대인), Hyunseok Choi (최현석), and Sangyun Lee (이상윤).

Apollo 18 won the "Hello Rookie" prize for South Korea's most promising young act of 2009, and the "Rookie of the Year" award at the 2010 Korean Music Awards.