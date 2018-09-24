LeeSun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p040dt00.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b73b73ac-d690-4d57-9fe5-3c64b1667122
LeeSun Tracks
Sort by
Dry Your Tears
LeeSun
Dry Your Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040dt00.jpglink
Dry Your Tears
Last played on
We're All Made Of Stars
LeeSun
We're All Made Of Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040dwyz.jpglink
Doing Nothing (LIVE)
LeeSun
Doing Nothing (LIVE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040dt00.jpglink
Oh My Love
LeeSun
Oh My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040dt00.jpglink
Oh My Love
Last played on
Always That Way
LeeSun
Always That Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040dpch.jpglink
Always That Way
Last played on
LeeSun Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jack Savoretti - Only You
-
Jack Savoretti - When We Were Lovers
-
Jack Savoretti: "I grew up listening to a lot of Mediterranean music...that creeps in to a lot of what we do"
-
Jack Savoretti Live in Session
-
Jack Savoretti: "My five year old daughter decided the songs on the album"
-
Jack Savoretti on playing Portofino Square: "The Mayor used to tell me off for..."
-
Jack Savoretti
-
Jack Savoretti Live in Session
-
Jack Savoretti - Written In Scars (The Quay Sessions)
-
Jack Savoretti Live in Session
Back to artist