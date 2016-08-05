The Prettiots
The Prettiots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04bwz9r.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b73ac1aa-9da8-4e07-bf4e-6b8047ec35d9
The Prettiots Tracks
Sort by
Suicide Hotline
The Prettiots
Suicide Hotline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwz9r.jpglink
Suicide Hotline
Last played on
Boys (That I Dated In High School)
The Prettiots
Boys (That I Dated In High School)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwz9r.jpglink
Boys (That I Dated In High School)
Last played on
Move to L.A.
The Prettiots
Move to L.A.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwz9r.jpglink
Move to L.A.
Last played on
Hope Yr Happy
The Prettiots
Hope Yr Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwz9r.jpglink
Hope Yr Happy
Last played on
Stabler
The Prettiots
Stabler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwz9r.jpglink
Stabler
Last played on
Back to artist