Arwel HughesWelsh conductor and composer. Born 25 August 1909. Died 23 September 1988
Arwel Hughes
1909-08-25
Arwel Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
Arwel Hughes OBE (25 August 1909 – 23 September 1988) was a Welsh orchestral conductor and composer.
Arwel Hughes Tracks
Tydi a Roddaist
Tydi a Roddaist
Tydi a Roddaist
Tydi a Roddaist
Anatiomaros
Anatiomaros
Cwm Rhondda
Cwm Rhondda
Tydi a Roddaist (‘Thou Gavest’)
Tydi a Roddaist ('Thou Gavest')
Ynys y plant (‘The Children’s Isle’)
Ynys y plant ('The Children's Isle')
Y Dymestl (‘The Tempest’)
Y Dymestl ('The Tempest')
Serch yw'r doctor
Serch yw'r doctor
Dewi Sant - oratorio
Dewi Sant - oratorio
ARWEL HUGHES: Ty di a roddaist
ARWEL HUGHES: Ty di a roddaist
Praise the Lord (from Saint David / Dewi Sant)
Praise the Lord (from Saint David / Dewi Sant)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1939: Prom 22
Queen's Hall
6 Sep 1939
Queen's Hall
1939-09-06T11:43:30
6
Sep
1939
Proms 1939: Prom 22
Queen's Hall
