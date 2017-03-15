Blind Alfred ReedUS folk musician. Born 15 June 1880. Died 17 January 1956
Blind Alfred Reed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1880-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b73930f3-bdad-436c-b7b0-40260056836b
Blind Alfred Reed Biography (Wikipedia)
Blind Alfred Reed (June 15, 1880 – January 17, 1956) was an American folk, country, and old-time musician and singer-songwriter. He was one of the artists who recorded at the Bristol Sessions in 1927, alongside more famous names such as Jimmie Rodgers and The Carter Family. He played the fiddle along with his son Arville, who played the guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blind Alfred Reed Tracks
Sort by
How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times And Live?
Blind Alfred Reed
How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times And Live?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Must Unload
Blind Alfred Reed
You Must Unload
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Must Unload
Last played on
Blind Alfred Reed Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist