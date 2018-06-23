RasputinPhillip Münch; Rasputeen; industrial
Rasputin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b739021d-67f8-4fc8-a5ed-d9d296cdd496
Rasputin Tracks
Sort by
Oye Abre Tus Ojos x Arumba (Mr. Pauer Bootleg)
Rasputin
Oye Abre Tus Ojos x Arumba (Mr. Pauer Bootleg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oye Abre Tus Ojos x Arumba (Mr. Pauer Bootleg)
Last played on
Sympathy For The Devil
Rasputin
Sympathy For The Devil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sympathy For The Devil
Last played on
Rasputin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist