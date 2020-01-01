TeniNigerian singer, songwriter and entertainer.
Teni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b738ddfc-6f9d-4c46-8bee-92ba871f421e
Teni Biography (Wikipedia)
Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and entertainer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teni Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist