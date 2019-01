AztecCormorant is the third full-length studio album by London-based composer/producer Matthew Gilbert Linley, and was released in January 2014 under the same project name. The tracks 'And Lo' and 'In Serenades' were featured on Tom Robinson's July and November 2014 BBC 6 Music Mixtapes.

