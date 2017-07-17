Charly McClainBorn 26 March 1956
Charly McClain
1956-03-26
Charly McClain Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte Denise McClain (born March 26, 1956) is an American country music singer, best known for string of country hits during the 1980s. McClain's biggest hits include "Who's Cheatin' Who," "Sleepin' with the Radio On," and "Radio Heart."
Charly McClain Tracks
Some Hearts Get All The Breaks
Whos Cheatin Who?
Sleeping With The Radio On
Radio Heart
MAKE THE WORLD GO AWAY
The Very Best Is You
That's What You Do To Me
Dancing With Your Memory
When Love Ain't Right
Men
