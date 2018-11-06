Ignaz MoschelesBorn 23 March 1794. Died 10 March 1870
Ignaz Moscheles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1794-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7350f31-487d-4021-9613-d881a5689bcf
Ignaz Moscheles Biography (Wikipedia)
Isaac Ignaz Moscheles (23 May 1794 – 10 March 1870) was a Bohemian composer and piano virtuoso, whose career after his early years was based initially in London, and later at Leipzig, where he joined his friend and sometime pupil Felix Mendelssohn as Professor of Piano at the Conservatoire.
Ignaz Moscheles Tracks
La Gaité - Rondo brillant pour le Piano Forte in A major
Prelude No.1 in C major (5 Bach Preludes with cello obligato)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude And Fugue in C Minor from 'The Well Tempered Clavier, Book 1', BWV847
Johann Sebastian Bach
Characteristic Tribute to the Memory of Malibran
Ignaz Moscheles
Concertante in F major for flute, oboe and orchestra
Ignaz Moscheles
Hommage a Handel Op.92 for 2 pianos
Ignaz Moscheles
Grosse Sonate for Pianoforte in E major (Op.41)
Ignaz Moscheles
Grandes Variations sur la Marche favorite de l'Empereur
Ignaz Moscheles
Prelude and Fugue in C minor, BWV 847 (Prelude)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonate melancolique for piano in F sharp minor (Op.49)
Ignaz Moscheles
Anticipations of Scotland: A Grand Fantasia
Ignaz Moscheles
Allegretto: Tempo di polacca - 3rd mvt from Piano concerto no.2 in Eb major
Ignaz Moscheles
Characteristic Tribute to the Memory of Malibran, fantasia for piano, Op. 94
Ignaz Moscheles
Study No 4 (Melodisch-Contrapunktische Studien, Op 137)
Ignaz Moscheles
Concertante in F major for flute, oboe and orchestra
Ignaz Moscheles
Melodisch-contrapunktische Studien op 137 No 4
Hamish Milne
4th movement from Cello sonata in E major Op.121
Ignaz Moscheles
Piano Concerto no 4 in E major third movement Rondo
Ignaz Moscheles
