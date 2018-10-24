Phillip JohnstonBorn 22 January 1955
Phillip Johnston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b733f54e-66d1-4686-afc8-faae5d1c5506
Phillip Johnston Biography (Wikipedia)
Phillip Johnston (born January 22, 1955) is an American avant-garde saxophonist. He came to prominence in the 1980s as co-founder of The Microscopic Septet and went on to write extensively for films, particularly new scores for classic silent films from the early 20th Century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phillip Johnston Tracks
Sort by
Pari Banu Kidnapped
Phillip Johnston
Pari Banu Kidnapped
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pari Banu Kidnapped
Last played on
Back to artist