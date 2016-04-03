Scherrie PayneBorn 4 November 1944
Scherrie Payne
1944-11-04
Scherrie Payne Biography (Wikipedia)
Scherrie Payne (born November 4, 1944) is an American singer. Payne is best known as the final lead singer of R&B/Soul vocal group The Supremes from 1973 until 1977. Because of her powerful voice and petite stature (5'2"), Payne is sometimes referred to as "the little lady with the big voice." Payne is the younger sister of singer Freda Payne. Payne continues to perform, both as a solo act and as a part of the "Former Ladies of the Supremes" (FLOS).
Scherrie Payne Tracks
Remember Who You Are
Scherrie Payne
Remember Who You Are
Remember Who You Are
V.I.P.
Scherrie Payne
V.I.P.
V.I.P.
