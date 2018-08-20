Georgia Odette Sallybanks, who performs as Odette, is an Australian singer-songwriter and musician who was born in Bath, England and grew up in the inner western suburbs of Sydney.

Odette was born to a South African mother and an English father. She began writing music at approximately eight years old. In 2017, Odette released her debut single "Watch Me Read You", a piano ballad incorporating spoken word which she wrote in England in 2015.

Odette has cited Joanna Newsom, Laura Mvula and her own grandfather (a jazz pianist during the war) as musical influences, and poets John Keats and Walt Whitman as influences for her lyrics.

At the ARIA Music Awards of 2018, Odette was nominated for two awards; Best Adult Contemporary Album and Breakthrough Artist for To a Stranger.