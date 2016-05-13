Who Is FancyBorn 29 March 1991
Who Is Fancy
1991-03-29
Who Is Fancy Biography (Wikipedia)
Jake Hagood (born March 29, 1991), better known as Who Is Fancy, is an American singer. He co-signed with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta on Big Machine Label Group and Dr. Luke on Prescription Songs. His single "Goodbye" was released in early 2015, peaking at number 29 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart. Fancy was presented at the iHeartMedia Music Summit, although his identity was kept secret.
Who Is Fancy Tracks
Boys Like You (feat. Meghan Trainor & Ariana Grande)
Who Is Fancy
Goodbye
Who Is Fancy
