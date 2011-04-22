Causa SuiFormed 2004
Causa Sui
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b72a8045-be73-4cf8-a89d-f2a5cc55ee11
Causa Sui Biography (Wikipedia)
Causa Sui is a Danish instrumental psych-rock / stoner rock band composed of Jakob Skøtt, Jonas Munk, Rasmus Rasmussen and Jess Kahr. Beginning with their eponymous debut album, the band has released twelve albums since 2005. Causa Sui's heavy sound is supplemented by abstract, instrumental and ambient styles akin to electric Miles Davis or Can, particularly on their 'Sessions' series of albums, which feature guest musicians. Other cited influences include Popul Vuh, The Allman Brothers Band, and Tame Impala. Despite seldomly performing live, the band has released two live albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Causa Sui Tracks
Sort by
Streams Of Gratitude
Causa Sui
Streams Of Gratitude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Streams Of Gratitude
Last played on
Causa Sui Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist