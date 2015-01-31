MiúchaBorn 30 November 1937. Died 27 December 2018
Miúcha
1937-11-30
Miúcha Biography (Wikipedia)
Heloísa Maria Buarque de Hollanda (30 November 1937 – 27 December 2018), whose artistic name is Miúcha, was a Brazilian singer and composer.
