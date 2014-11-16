Omega MaleFormed 2012
Omega Male
2012
Omega Male Biography (Wikipedia)
Fujiya & Miyagi are a British group formed in Brighton, East Sussex in 2000. The current line-up consists of David Best (vocals and guitar), Stephen Lewis (synths and vocals), Ed Chivers (drums), Ben Adamo & Ben Farestuedt (bass and vocals). They have released seven studio albums: Electro Karaoke in the Negative Style (2002), Transparent Things (2006), Lightbulbs (2008), Ventriloquizzing (2011), Artificial Sweeteners (2014), Fujiya & Miyagi (2017), and Different Blades from the Same Pair of Scissors (2017). They are currently signed to Impossible Objects of Desire worldwide.
Omega Male Tracks
Testosterone
Testosterone
Testosterone
