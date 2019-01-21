Danilo Rea (born 9 August 1957 in Vicenza, Italy) is an Italian jazz pianist. He is a graduate of the Santa Cecilia music conservatory in Rome. He made his debut with the "Trio di Roma" (with Roberto Gatto and Enzo Pietropaoli) in 1975.

Rea has performed with, among others, Chet Baker, Lee Konitz, Steve Grossman, Mimmo Cafiero, Phil Woods, Art Farmer, Curtis Fuller and Kenny Wheeler. He is widely sought after in pop music, and has performed with Mina, Domenico Modugno, Pino Daniele, Riccardo Cocciante and Gianni Morandi. He participated as a solo artist in 1989 in "Requiem for Pierpaolo Pasolini" by Roberto De Simone at the Teatro San Carlo in Napoli.