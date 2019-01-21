Danilo ReaBorn 9 August 1957
Danilo Rea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-08-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7265676-b5e4-462d-b3e2-0490295f2192
Danilo Rea Biography (Wikipedia)
Danilo Rea (born 9 August 1957 in Vicenza, Italy) is an Italian jazz pianist. He is a graduate of the Santa Cecilia music conservatory in Rome. He made his debut with the "Trio di Roma" (with Roberto Gatto and Enzo Pietropaoli) in 1975.
Rea has performed with, among others, Chet Baker, Lee Konitz, Steve Grossman, Mimmo Cafiero, Phil Woods, Art Farmer, Curtis Fuller and Kenny Wheeler. He is widely sought after in pop music, and has performed with Mina, Domenico Modugno, Pino Daniele, Riccardo Cocciante and Gianni Morandi. He participated as a solo artist in 1989 in "Requiem for Pierpaolo Pasolini" by Roberto De Simone at the Teatro San Carlo in Napoli.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danilo Rea Tracks
Sort by
Toccata from Orfeo
Claudio Monteverdi
Toccata from Orfeo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Toccata from Orfeo
Last played on
Toccata from Orfeo
Claudio Monteverdi
Toccata from Orfeo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Toccata from Orfeo
Last played on
Playlists featuring Danilo Rea
Danilo Rea Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist