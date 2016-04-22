VondelparkElectronica. Formed 2010
Vondelpark
2010
Vondelpark Biography (Wikipedia)
Vondelpark were an English indie pop group, formed in 2010 in London, England. The band consists of Lewis Rainsbury, Alex Bailey and Matt Lawrenson. The band is named after the public park of the same name.
After signing to R&S Records, the band released their first EP, Sauna in 2010. The band's second EP, NYC Stuff And NYC Bags was released in 2011. This was followed by their third release, Dracula EP in 2012. The band's debut album, Seabed, was released on 1 April 2013.
On 20 January 2016, Vondelpark wrote on Facebook that band was split up.
Closer (FaltyDL Remix)
Closer (FaltyDL Blueberry Remix)
Always Forever
Always Forever (Tuesday Born Remix)
California Analog Dream (Robag Wruhme Mix 1)
California Analogue Dream
Come On
Dracula
Dracula (Happa Remix)
Camels
Tv
Hippodrome
