Meal Ticket were a country rock band that played the London pub circuit in the 1970s. Rick Jones, a Canadian-born performer known for his television appearances on Play School and Fingerbobs, wrote many of their songs. The band performed the theme to the BBC's Play For Today episodes, The Flipside of Dominick Hide (1980) and Another Flip for Dominick, entitled "You'd Better Believe It Babe". The band released three albums; Code Of The Road (1977), Three Times A Day (1977) and Take Away in 1978.