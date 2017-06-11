Rikki Jai
Rikki Jai Biography (Wikipedia)
Rikki Jai is an Indo-Trinidadian chutney and chutney-soca artiste born Samraj Jaimungal in Friendship Village, San Fernando, Victoria County, Trinidad and Tobago.
Rikki Jai Tracks
Leh We Fete
Barman (T&T)
