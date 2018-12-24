Steve AshleyBorn 9 March 1946
Steve Ashley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjy5.jpg
1946-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b71a676e-3b20-4879-99ca-98c39682350e
Steve Ashley Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Frank Ashley (born 9 March 1946) is an English singer-songwriter, recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, writer and graphic designer. Ashley is best known as a songwriter and first gained public recognition for his work with his debut solo album, Stroll On (Gull, 1974). Taking his inspiration from English traditional songs, Ashley has developed a songwriting style, which is contemporary in content while reflecting traditional influences in his melodies, poetry and vocal delivery.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Ashley Performances & Interviews
Steve Ashley Tracks
Sort by
Fire & Wine
Steve Ashley
Fire & Wine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Fire & Wine
Last played on
The Dragonfly
Steve Ashley
The Dragonfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
The Dragonfly
Last played on
Get Real
Steve Ashley
Get Real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Get Real
Last played on
Keep It Free And Easy
Steve Ashley
Keep It Free And Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Keep It Free And Easy
Last played on
Stand Together
Steve Ashley
Stand Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Stand Together
Last played on
None Of It's Fooling Me
Steve Ashley
None Of It's Fooling Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
None Of It's Fooling Me
Last played on
Lord Bateman
Steve Ashley
Lord Bateman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Lord Bateman
Last played on
Another Day
Steve Ashley
Another Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Another Day
Last played on
Best Wishes (Live Session Version)
Steve Ashley
Best Wishes (Live Session Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Silly Summer Games
Steve Ashley
Silly Summer Games
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Silly Summer Games
Last played on
Best Wishes
Steve Ashley
Best Wishes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Best Wishes
The Months Go Round
Steve Ashley
The Months Go Round
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
The Months Go Round
People In Love
Steve Ashley
People In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
People In Love
Old Rock 'n' Roll
Steve Ashley
Old Rock 'n' Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Old Rock 'n' Roll
Last played on
Springsong
Steve Ashley
Springsong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Springsong
Last played on
The Candlemas Carol
Steve Ashley
The Candlemas Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
The Candlemas Carol
Last played on
There Will Be Pain
Steve Ashley
There Will Be Pain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
There Will Be Pain
Last played on
The Paper Song
Steve Ashley
The Paper Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
The Paper Song
Last played on
The Way the Rainbow's Made
Steve Ashley
The Way the Rainbow's Made
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
One Strong Voice
Steve Ashley
One Strong Voice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
One Strong Voice
Last played on
Spirit of Christmas
Steve Ashley
Spirit of Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Spirit of Christmas
Last played on
Here's To All The Baies
Steve Ashley
Here's To All The Baies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Here's To All The Baies
Last played on
Summer's Come Again
Steve Ashley
Summer's Come Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Summer's Come Again
Last played on
This Old English Town
Steve Ashley
This Old English Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
This Old English Town
Last played on
Be True To You
Steve Ashley
Be True To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Be True To You
Last played on
Time To Heal
Steve Ashley
Time To Heal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Time To Heal
Last played on
Rainsong
Steve Ashley
Rainsong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Rainsong
Last played on
Playground Days
Steve Ashley
Playground Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Playground Days
Last played on
Pancake Day
Steve Ashley
Pancake Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy5.jpglink
Pancake Day
Last played on
Playlists featuring Steve Ashley
Steve Ashley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist