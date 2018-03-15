Ivor Cutler Trio
Ivor Cutler Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7198e13-8a23-4ade-ab53-b5ac3d2ee4a3
Ivor Cutler Trio Tracks
Sort by
I'm Happy
Ivor Cutler Trio
I'm Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Happy
Last played on
Good Morning! How Are You? Shut Up!
Ivor Cutler Trio
Good Morning! How Are You? Shut Up!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Morning! How Are You? Shut Up!
Last played on
COCKADOODLEDON'T
Ivor Cutler Trio
COCKADOODLEDON'T
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
COCKADOODLEDON'T
Last played on
Shoplifters
Ivor Cutler Trio
Shoplifters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shoplifters
Last played on
Ivor Cutler Trio Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
John Shuttleworth premieres 'Wallet In Wombwell' on 6 Music Breakfast
-
Jake Thackray's "The Municipal Workers' Strike performed by John Watterson accompanied by Paul Thompson
-
John Shuttleworth joins Radcliffe and Maconie
-
John Shuttleworth talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
John Shuttleworth live with Radcliffe and Maconie
Back to artist