The Little Girls was a novelty band by the sisters Caron Maso (guitar, vocals) and Michele Maso (vocals) from San Fernando Valley in the early 1980s.

They had two hits, "The Earthquake Song" and "How to Pick Up Girls". Both of these songs were hits on KROQ, a new wave radio station based in Los Angeles. They opened for many well-known acts such as The Call, The Plimsouls, The Boomtown Rats, Billy Idol, Janis Ian, and The Pretenders. Their LP Thank Heaven was released in 1983. The music video for "How to Pick Up Girls" was one of the first to air on MTV.

In 2004 the band reunited for a one-time-only show in Santa Monica, CA.

The lyrics of The Earthquake Song appears in bestselling novel Less Than Zero by Bret Easton Ellis, and the song itself has been covered by Happy Accident in 2003 and The Excessories in 2001. It was also the introduction song for ABC's 1994 documentary World of Discovery (Earthquakes: The Terrifying Truth) hosted by Martin Sheen. Although not as popular in their own time as now, their two hits are now included in compilations of 80s songs.