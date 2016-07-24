Colin Sheen
Colin Sheen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b712b6dc-b1b0-420b-8462-fe4bc0352a6b
Colin Sheen Tracks
Sort by
The Churchs One Foundation (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
Canterbury Cathedral Congregation, Paul Leddington Wright, S.S Wesley & Samuel J. Stone
The Churchs One Foundation (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Churchs One Foundation (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
Choir
Conductor
Composer
Last played on
I Will Sing The Wondrous Story (feat. David Thorne, David Sheen, Andrew Crowley, Tony Cross, Richard Watkins, Owen Slade & Tristan Fry)
Congregation of St Marks Church, P.P.Bilhorn, Colin Sheen & Francis H.Rowley
I Will Sing The Wondrous Story (feat. David Thorne, David Sheen, Andrew Crowley, Tony Cross, Richard Watkins, Owen Slade & Tristan Fry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0593sjk.jpglink
I Will Sing The Wondrous Story (feat. David Thorne, David Sheen, Andrew Crowley, Tony Cross, Richard Watkins, Owen Slade & Tristan Fry)
Choir
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
Ye Servants Of God (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
Members of Canterbury Cathedral Congregation, Paul Leddington Wright, C.H.H.Parry & Charles Wesley
Ye Servants Of God (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ye Servants Of God (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
Choir
Conductor
Composer
Last played on
Great is thy Faithfulness (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
William Runyan
Great is thy Faithfulness (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great is thy Faithfulness (feat. David Newsholme, Colin Sheen, Tristan Fry, Andrew Crowley, Simon Munday, Edward Hobart, Richard Bissill & Owen Eamonn Slade)
Choir
Conductor
Lyricist
Last played on
Praise To The Holiest In The Height
Richard Bissill
Praise To The Holiest In The Height
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Praise To The Holiest In The Height
Last played on
Lament
J.J. Johnson
Lament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lament
Last played on
The Church's One Foundation
The Choir of Canterbury Cathedral
The Church's One Foundation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Church's One Foundation
Last played on
Before The Almighty Father’s Throne
Gerard Brooks
Before The Almighty Father’s Throne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before The Almighty Father’s Throne
Last played on
I Will Sing The Wondrous Story
Colin Sheen
I Will Sing The Wondrous Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0593sjk.jpglink
I Will Sing The Wondrous Story
Last played on
The Church’s One Foundation
Colin Sheen
The Church’s One Foundation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Church’s One Foundation
Last played on
All Glory, Laud and Honour
Colin Sheen
All Glory, Laud and Honour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww90p.jpglink
All Glory, Laud and Honour
Last played on
Great Is Thy Faithfulness
William Runyan
Great Is Thy Faithfulness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Is Thy Faithfulness
Last played on
Back to artist