Mason Jones (16 June 1919, Hamilton, New York – 18 February 2009, Wynnewood, Pennsylvania) was an American horn player and music educator who had a lengthy association with the Philadelphia Orchestra as principal hornist under conductor Eugene Ormandy. He also served as principal hornist of the United States Marine Band during World War II and was the head of the horn faculty at the Curtis Institute of Music from 1946–1995. He was a founding member of the Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet and the Philadelphia Brass Ensemble.