Mason JonesFrench horn player. Born 16 June 1919. Died 18 February 2009
Mason Jones
1919-06-16
Mason Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Mason Jones (16 June 1919, Hamilton, New York – 18 February 2009, Wynnewood, Pennsylvania) was an American horn player and music educator who had a lengthy association with the Philadelphia Orchestra as principal hornist under conductor Eugene Ormandy. He also served as principal hornist of the United States Marine Band during World War II and was the head of the horn faculty at the Curtis Institute of Music from 1946–1995. He was a founding member of the Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet and the Philadelphia Brass Ensemble.
Mason Jones Tracks
Maurice Ravel
