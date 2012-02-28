Mikey Erg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b70bd859-5ae4-43d4-bb86-798867227d5d
Mikey Erg Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikey Erg (real name Mike Yannich) is a punk rock drummer, guitarist, and vocalist, from New Jersey. He has played in numerous bands, most famously The Ergs!, but also Star Fucking Hipsters, The Dopamines, The Unlovables, Dirtbike Annie, Parasites, and The LLC (the house band on The Chris Gethard Show). In 2016, he released his first solo album, Tentative Decisions.
In 2013, a change.org petition was started to have Erg fill the vacant drummer slot in Against Me!. Although Atom Willard was eventually given the position, the petition caught the attention of the band's front-woman Laura Jane Grace, who then recorded a four song demo with Mikey for a project unrelated to Against Me!
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mikey Erg Tracks
Sort by
The Art Of Stupidity
Mikey Erg
The Art Of Stupidity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Art Of Stupidity
Last played on
Back to artist