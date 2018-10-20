Roebuck “Pops” StaplesBorn 2 December 1915. Died 19 December 2000
Roebuck “Pops” Staples
1915-12-02
Roebuck "Pops" Staples (December 28, 1914 – December 19, 2000) was an American gospel and R&B musician. A "pivotal figure in gospel in the 1960s and 1970s," he was an accomplished songwriter, guitarist and singer. He was the patriarch and member of singing group The Staple Singers, which included his son Pervis and daughters Mavis, Yvonne, and Cleotha.
I Shall Not Be Moved - Andy Kershaw Session (09/07/1992)
Tupelo
Love Is A Precious Thing
Somebody Was Watching
The Weight
Friendship
The Lady's Letter
No News Is Good News
Sweet Home
Will The Circle Be Unbroken
You Gotta Serve Somebody
World In Motion
Father Father
Glory Glory Hallelujah
Gotta Serve Somebody (Feat Carleen Anderson)
Waiting for my Child
