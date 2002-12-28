Thanh LamBorn 19 June 1969
1969-06-19
Thanh Lam Biography (Wikipedia)
Đoàn Thanh Lam (born 19 June 1969 in Hanoi) is a famous Vietnamese singer. She is one of the four divas of Vietnam.
Thanh Lam Tracks
Cam Tay mua he
Thanh Lam Links
