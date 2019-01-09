Major Peter ParkesBritish conductor for brass band. Died 12 February 2011
Major Peter Parkes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b70a117e-6a56-4035-b5df-196136af3446
Major Peter Parkes Tracks
Sort by
Dance of the tumblers (Snow maiden - suite)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Dance of the tumblers (Snow maiden - suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Dance of the tumblers (Snow maiden - suite)
Last played on
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Antonín Dvořák
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Last played on
Kenilworth Suite for brass band (March)
Arthur Bliss
Kenilworth Suite for brass band (March)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfw.jpglink
Kenilworth Suite for brass band (March)
Last played on
A Downland suite for brass band (Elegy)
John Ireland
A Downland suite for brass band (Elegy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46z.jpglink
A Downland suite for brass band (Elegy)
Last played on
Relaxation (Salute to Youth)
Vinter
Relaxation (Salute to Youth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1pj.jpglink
Relaxation (Salute to Youth)
Last played on
Praeludium
Armas Järnefelt
Praeludium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gk49h.jpglink
Praeludium
Last played on
Cortege, from Pageantry
Herbert Howells
Cortege, from Pageantry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Cortege, from Pageantry
Last played on
Salute to Youth - 2nd mvt:- Romance
Gilbert Vinter
Salute to Youth - 2nd mvt:- Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1pj.jpglink
Salute to Youth - 2nd mvt:- Romance
Last played on
Concerto for trombone and military band, 1st mvt, Allegro Vivace
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Concerto for trombone and military band, 1st mvt, Allegro Vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Concerto for trombone and military band, 1st mvt, Allegro Vivace
Performer
Last played on
Deep Harmony
Handel Parker
Deep Harmony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1pj.jpglink
Deep Harmony
Last played on
Praeludium
Armas Järnefelt
Praeludium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gk49h.jpglink
Praeludium
Music Arranger
Last played on
Wassail Song from A Christmas Suite
Stephen Bulla
Wassail Song from A Christmas Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt22.jpglink
Wassail Song from A Christmas Suite
Last played on
Abu Hassan (Overture)
Carl Maria von Weber
Abu Hassan (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Abu Hassan (Overture)
Last played on
Sleigh Ride arr Tomlinson)
Leroy Anderson
Sleigh Ride arr Tomlinson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56n.jpglink
Sleigh Ride arr Tomlinson)
Conductor
Last played on
Overture from Abu Hassan
Carl Maria von Weber
Overture from Abu Hassan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Overture from Abu Hassan
Last played on
Clog Dance (La fille mal gardée arr Lanchbery)
Martin, Robert, Ferdinand Hérold, Grimethorpe Colliery Band & Major Peter Parkes
Clog Dance (La fille mal gardée arr Lanchbery)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clog Dance (La fille mal gardée arr Lanchbery)
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Major Peter Parkes
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezgrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-29T11:59:41
29
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist