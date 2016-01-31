Lanny Cordola (born 1961) is an American guitarist, songwriter and producer. He has been a member of bands such as Giuffria, House of Lords, and Magdallan (also known as Magdalen after Ken Tamplin's departure).

Before joining Giuffria, Cordola was the main songwriter for his original bands named Lights, American Heroes and Mondo Cane with such songs as "All For One", "Lonely Money", "Blow It All Away", "Nasty Girl", "Gypsy in a Twisted World", "Dream Carnival", "High on a Dream", "Empty Cabaret", "Can't Wait Any Longer", "Uncontrolled Fire", "Prime Time", "(She's So) Photogenic", "Walking on the Edge", "Violent City" and "Riddles in the Night".

Both American Heroes and Mondo Cane gained their greatest success in Hollywood in the early 1980s. Other contributing members of those bands included Bret Alstadt on lead vocals, Joey Leon on drums and Loren Robinson on bass guitar. Shawn Perry became Mondo Cane's manager in 1982 and Mark Lundquist, a keyboard player and backing vocalist, was added to the band in 1984. Robinson left and the band went through three other bass players before folding in 1985.