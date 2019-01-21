Vanity Fare
1966
Vanity Fare Biography (Wikipedia)
Vanity Fare (due to the similarity of the novel and magazine title often misspelled Vanity Fair) are a UK pop/rock group formed in 1966, best remembered for its million-selling song, "Hitchin' a Ride", which became a worldwide hit in 1970.
Vanity Fare Tracks
Hitchin A Ride
Hitchin A Ride
Hitchin A Ride
Early In The Morning
Early In The Morning
Early In The Morning
I Live For The Sun
I Live For The Sun
I Live For The Sun
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
Vanity Fare, Peter Noone, Brian Poole and Dave Berry
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
17
Mar
2019
Vanity Fare, Peter Noone, Brian Poole and Dave Berry
Anvil Arts Centre, Reading, UK
18
Mar
2019
Vanity Fare, Peter Noone, Brian Poole and Dave Berry
The Orchard Theatre, London, UK
19
Mar
2019
Vanity Fare, Peter Noone, Brian Poole and Dave Berry
Theatre, Venue Cymru, Liverpool, UK
26
Mar
2019
Vanity Fare, Peter Noone, Brian Poole and Dave Berry
The Victoria Theatre, Bradford, UK
