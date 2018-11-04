Paul ChambersUS jazz bassist. Born 22 April 1935. Died 4 January 1969
Paul Chambers
1935-04-22
Paul Chambers Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Laurence Dunbar Chambers, Jr. (April 22, 1935 – January 4, 1969) was a jazz double bassist. A fixture of rhythm sections during the 1950s and 1960s, his importance in the development of jazz bass can be measured not only by the extent of his work in this short period, but also by his impeccable timekeeping and intonation, and virtuosic improvisations. He was also known for his bowed solos. Chambers recorded about a dozen albums as a leader or co-leader, and as a sideman, notably as the anchor of trumpeter Miles Davis's "first great quintet" (1955–63) and with pianist Wynton Kelly (1963–68).
Paul Chambers Tracks
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Paul Chambers
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Sneakin' Around
Phineas Newborn, Jr.
Sneakin' Around
Sneakin' Around
Last played on
Dig Dis
Hank Mobley
Dig Dis
Dig Dis
Last played on
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Art Pepper
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Last played on
On Green Dolphin Street
Miles Davis, Julian Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane,, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers,Jimmy Cobb, Bronisław Kaper & Ned Washington
On Green Dolphin Street
On Green Dolphin Street
Performer
Last played on
Blue In Green
Miles Davis
Blue In Green
Blue In Green
Last played on
Whims Of Chambers
Paul Chambers
Whims Of Chambers
Whims Of Chambers
So What
Paul Chambers
So What
So What
Tales Of The Fingers
Paul Chambers
Tales Of The Fingers
Tales Of The Fingers
I got rhythm
Paul Chambers
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
Last played on
