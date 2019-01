David Charles Abell (born 1958) is an American orchestral conductor active in symphonic music, opera and musical theatre. Known for his television appearances worldwide as conductor of the Les Misérables 10th and 25th Anniversary concerts, he is recognised as an authoritative interpreter of the musicals of Stephen Sondheim and maintains an active international opera career.

