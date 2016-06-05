Mariee SiouxBorn 4 February 1985
Mariee Sioux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6fd87b6-c2ce-4241-a11f-fea34a9bd028
Mariee Sioux Biography (Wikipedia)
Mariee Sioux (born February 4, 1985) is an American folk singer-songwriter. Her father Gary Sobonya is a mandolin player of Polish and Hungarian descent, and her mother Felicia is of Spanish, Paiute, and Indigenous Mexican descent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mariee Sioux Tracks
Sort by
Buried in Teeth
Mariee Sioux
Buried in Teeth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buried in Teeth
Last played on
Sleep Song
Mariee Sioux
Sleep Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep Song
Last played on
Ghosts In My Heart
Mariee Sioux
Ghosts In My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghosts In My Heart
Last played on
Mariee Sioux Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist