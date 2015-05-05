Lucy SimonBorn 1943
Lucy Simon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6fa2b7f-6e5e-40ac-9f70-d15389c6c283
Lucy Simon Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucy Simon (born 1943) is an American composer for the theatre and popular songs. She has recorded and performed as a singer and songwriter, and is known for the musicals The Secret Garden and Doctor Zhivago.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucy Simon Tracks
Sort by
The Secret Garden - musical
Lucy Simon
The Secret Garden - musical
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r44pf.jpglink
The Secret Garden - musical
Last played on
Lucy Simon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist