František Xaver DušekBorn 8 December 1731. Died 12 February 1799
1731-12-08
František Xaver Dušek (German: Franz Xaver Duschek or Dussek); baptised 8 December 1731 – 12 February 1799) was a Czech composer and one of the most important harpsichordists and pianists of his time.
Sonata in G minor: Andante
Sonata in B flat
