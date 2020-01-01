The Wulu Bunun
The Wulu Bunun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6f962c5-2b7e-421d-99d4-9bd440da730b
The Wulu Bunun Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bunun (Chinese: 布農; pinyin: Bùnóng), also historically known as the Vonum, are a Taiwanese indigenous people and are best known for their sophisticated polyphonic vocal music. They speak the Bunun language. Unlike other aboriginal peoples in Taiwan, the Bunun are widely dispersed across the island's central mountain ranges. In the year 2000, the Bunun numbered 41,038. This was approximately 8% of Taiwan's total indigenous population, making them the fourth-largest indigenous group. They have five distinct communities: the Takbunuaz, the Takituduh, the Takibaka, the Takivatan, and the Isbukun.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Wulu Bunun Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist