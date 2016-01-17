Make Them Suffer is an Australian heavy metal band from Perth, currently signed to Rise Records. Their debut album Neverbloom peaked at No. 56 on the ARIA Album charts in June 2012, while its follow up Old Souls debuted at No. 30 upon release in May 2015. After the band signed with Rise, the label released an expanded version of Old Souls in August 2016, containing also the EP Lord of Woe (originally self-released in 2010) and a new track, "Ether".