Rosemary ClooneyBorn 23 May 1928. Died 29 June 2002
Rosemary Clooney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyxp.jpg
1928-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6f69ada-cb4f-4083-913f-a00f47bfbe4b
Rosemary Clooney Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosemary Clooney (May 23, 1928 – June 29, 2002) was an American singer and actress. She came to prominence in the early 1950s with the song "Come On-a My House", which was followed by other pop numbers such as "Botch-a-Me", "Mambo Italiano", "Tenderly", "Half as Much", "Hey There" and "This Ole House". She also had success as a jazz vocalist. Clooney's career languished in the 1960s, partly due to problems related to depression and drug addiction, but revived in 1977, when her White Christmas co-star Bing Crosby asked her to appear with him at a show marking his 50th anniversary in show business. She continued recording until her death in 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rosemary Clooney Performances & Interviews
Rosemary Clooney Tracks
Sort by
You're Just In Love
Rosemary Clooney
You're Just In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
You're Just In Love
Last played on
Mambo Italiano
Rosemary Clooney
Mambo Italiano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Mambo Italiano
Last played on
In The Cool, Cool, Cool Of The Evening
Rosemary Clooney
In The Cool, Cool, Cool Of The Evening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
In The Cool, Cool, Cool Of The Evening
Last played on
Sisters
Rosemary Clooney
Sisters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Sisters
Last played on
Snow
Rosemary Clooney
Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Snow
Last played on
Memories Of You
Benny Goodman
Memories Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjtg.jpglink
Memories Of You
Last played on
Me and My Teddy Bear
Rosemary Clooney
Me and My Teddy Bear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Me and My Teddy Bear
Last played on
How About You
Bing Crosby
How About You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9m.jpglink
How About You
Last played on
Dennis The Menace
Rosemary Clooney
Dennis The Menace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Dennis The Menace
Last played on
It's Only A Paper Moon
Rosemary Clooney
It's Only A Paper Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
It's Only A Paper Moon
Last played on
Sway
Rosemary Clooney
Sway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Sway
Last played on
This Ole House
Rosemary Clooney
This Ole House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
This Ole House
Last played on
50 Wyas to Leave Your Lover
Rosemary Clooney
50 Wyas to Leave Your Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
50 Wyas to Leave Your Lover
Last played on
Sway (Quien Sera)
Rosemary Clooney
Sway (Quien Sera)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Sway (Quien Sera)
Last played on
Hey There
Rosemary Clooney
Hey There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Hey There
Last played on
I'll Never Forget You
Rosemary Clooney
I'll Never Forget You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
I'll Never Forget You
Last played on
Something's Gotta Give
Rosemary Clooney
Something's Gotta Give
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Something's Gotta Give
Last played on
Shine On Harvest Moon
Rosemary Clooney
Shine On Harvest Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Shine On Harvest Moon
Last played on
Together
Rosemary Clooney
Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Together
Last played on
Sway
Pérez Prado
Sway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg66j.jpglink
Sway
Last played on
Takes Two to Tango
Bing Crosby
Takes Two to Tango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9m.jpglink
Takes Two to Tango
Last played on
I'm Glad There Is You
Rosemary Clooney
I'm Glad There Is You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
I'm Glad There Is You
Last played on
Get Me To The Church On Time
Rosemary Clooney
Get Me To The Church On Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Get Me To The Church On Time
Last played on
Too Much Conversation
Rosemary Clooney
Too Much Conversation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Too Much Conversation
Last played on
You're Just In Love
Guy Mitchell & Rosemary Clooney
You're Just In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Just In Love
Performer
Last played on
I Got Lost In His Arms
Rosemary Clooney
I Got Lost In His Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
I Got Lost In His Arms
Last played on
Give Me The Simple Life
Rosemary Clooney
Give Me The Simple Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Give Me The Simple Life
Last played on
The Daughter Of Molly Malone
Rosemary Clooney
The Daughter Of Molly Malone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
The Daughter Of Molly Malone
Last played on
All The Things You Are
Rosemary Clooney
All The Things You Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
All The Things You Are
Last played on
How Am I To Know?
Rosemary Clooney
How Am I To Know?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
How Am I To Know?
Last played on
Some Of These Days
Rosemary Clooney
Some Of These Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Some Of These Days
Last played on
Come On A My House
Rosemary Clooney
Come On A My House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Come On A My House
Last played on
I'll See You in my Dreams
Rosemary Clooney
I'll See You in my Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
I Wish I Were In Love Again
Rosemary Clooney
I Wish I Were In Love Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
I Wish I Were In Love Again
Last played on
Grievin'
Rosemary Clooney
Grievin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Grievin'
Last played on
Man (Uh-Huh)
Rosemary Clooney
Man (Uh-Huh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyxp.jpglink
Man (Uh-Huh)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Rosemary Clooney
Rosemary Clooney Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
'There was always music in the house' Simon Cowell's compares his family homes
-
Johnny Mathis - Tracks of My Years
-
Perry Como is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Johnny Mathis is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall Of Fame
-
Is That All There Is?
-
Doris Day is nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame
-
The parallels between music and life.
Back to artist