The Gas House Gang
1987
Gas House Gang was a barbershop quartet that won the 1993 SPEBSQSA international competition. They started singing as a group in 1987.
The quartet won the International Quartet Championship of the Barbershop Harmony Society in 1993. The Gas House Gang toured the United States extensively and performed around the world, singing with many musical groups, including The Chordettes, the King's Singers, and Chanticleer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ob La Di Ob La Da
Ob La Di Ob La Da
Mary Did You Know
Mary Did You Know
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Do you hear what I hear
Do you hear what I hear
