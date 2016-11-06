Gas House Gang was a barbershop quartet that won the 1993 SPEBSQSA international competition. They started singing as a group in 1987.

The quartet won the International Quartet Championship of the Barbershop Harmony Society in 1993. The Gas House Gang toured the United States extensively and performed around the world, singing with many musical groups, including The Chordettes, the King's Singers, and Chanticleer.