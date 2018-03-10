Danny MossBorn 16 August 1927. Died 28 May 2008
Danny Moss
1927-08-16
Danny Moss Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Moss MBE (16 August 1927 – 28 May 2008) was a British jazz tenor saxophonist. He was known for playing with most of the high-profile figures of British jazz, including Vic Lewis, Ted Heath, Johnny Dankworth, Alex Welsh, and Humphrey Lyttelton.
Danny Moss Tracks
Robbins Nest
Danny Moss
Robbins Nest
Robbins Nest
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Danny Moss
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Cass Caswell, Acker Bilk, Acker Bilk, John Critchinson, Danny Moss, Eddie Taylor & Acker Bilk & Danny Moss Quintet
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Composer
Like Someone In love
Danny Moss
Like Someone In love
Like Someone In love
