Alan Elsdon (15 October 1934 – 2 May 2016) London) was an English jazz trumpeter and flugelhornist.

He studied trumpet under Tommy McQuaters. His early professional work included time with Cy Laurie (1955–57), Graham Stewart (1957–59), a Royal Air Force band, and Terry Lightfoot (1959–61); with Lightfoot he played alongside Kid Ory and Red Allen. Elsdon led his own band from 1961 into the 1980s, and during the 1960s also played with Edmond Hall, Albert Nicholas, Wingy Manone, and Howlin' Wolf.

He played in Keith Nichols's Midnite Follies Orchestra from 1978 to 1985, as well as in small groups with Nichols around the same time. From the 1980s he was also active as a writer on music and educator.