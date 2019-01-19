The MoontrekkersBritish 1960s instrumental rock 'n roll band. Formed 1960. Disbanded 1963
The Moontrekkers
1960
The Moontrekkers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moontrekkers were a British instrumental rock band in the early 1960s, who are best known for their minor chart hit "Night of the Vampire", arranged and produced by Joe Meek, and for their peripheral involvement in the early career of singer Rod Stewart.
The Moontrekkers Tracks
Night Of The Vampire (Instrumental)
Night Of The Vampire
Night Of The Vampire
The Bogey Man
The Bogey Man
The Moontrekkers Links
