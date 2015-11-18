Kennedy JonesDJ and producer from Southern California
Kennedy Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6efcef8-0bf0-4c1f-bf37-74f589cbd8d4
Kennedy Jones Tracks
Sort by
Club Goin (feat. Riff Raff & Mike Jones)
Kennedy Jones
Club Goin (feat. Riff Raff & Mike Jones)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Club Goin (feat. Riff Raff & Mike Jones)
Featured Artist
Last played on
You Used To Hold Me (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Calvin Harris
You Used To Hold Me (Kennedy Jones Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6g1.jpglink
You Used To Hold Me (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Suavemente (Kennedy Jones Trap Remix)
Elvis Crespo
Suavemente (Kennedy Jones Trap Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suavemente (Kennedy Jones Trap Remix)
Unicorn Zombie Apocalypse (Kennedy Jones remix)
Borgore
Unicorn Zombie Apocalypse (Kennedy Jones remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br60t.jpglink
Unicorn Zombie Apocalypse (Kennedy Jones remix)
Sinful
Kennedy Jones
Sinful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinful
Louder (Kennedy Jones remix)
Jacob Plant
Louder (Kennedy Jones remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06gf121.jpglink
Louder (Kennedy Jones remix)
DIP
Kennedy Jones
DIP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DIP
Roar (Kennedy Jones remix)
Katy Perry
Roar (Kennedy Jones remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xg5tn.jpglink
Roar (Kennedy Jones remix)
I'm Shipping Up To Boston (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Dropkick Murphys
I'm Shipping Up To Boston (Kennedy Jones Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwzv.jpglink
I'm Shipping Up To Boston (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Boom Boom Boom (Kennedy Jones Remix)
The Outhere Brothers
Boom Boom Boom (Kennedy Jones Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boom Boom Boom (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Check This Out
Kennedy Jones
Check This Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Check This Out
Love Potion No. 9 (Kennedy Jones Remix)
The Searchers
Love Potion No. 9 (Kennedy Jones Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrdj.jpglink
Love Potion No. 9 (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Sinful (Original Mix)
Kennedy Jones
Sinful (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinful (Original Mix)
DIP (Original Mix)
Kennedy Jones
DIP (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DIP (Original Mix)
Roar (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Katy Perry
Roar (Kennedy Jones Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xg5tn.jpglink
Roar (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Bang (Kennedy Jones Mashup)
Chuckie
Bang (Kennedy Jones Mashup)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4q3.jpglink
Bang (Kennedy Jones Mashup)
Check This Out (Original Mix)
Kennedy Jones
Check This Out (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Check This Out (Original Mix)
Performer
Epic (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
Sandro Silva
Epic (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj163.jpglink
Epic (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
Take You Higher (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
Hook n Sling
Take You Higher (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ywn7p.jpglink
Take You Higher (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
Tremor (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
Dimitri Vegas
Tremor (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwbyg.jpglink
Tremor (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
Forever Young (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
Alphaville
Forever Young (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6vlh.jpglink
Forever Young (Kennedy Jones mash-up)
No Return (Original Mix)
Kennedy Jones
No Return (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Return (Original Mix)
Last played on
Came To Party
Kennedy Jones
Came To Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Came To Party
Last played on
Traportation
Kennedy Jones
Traportation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Traportation
Last played on
West Korea
Kennedy Jones
West Korea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
West Korea
Performer
Last played on
Kennedy Jones Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist