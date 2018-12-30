Sultans of StringFormed 2003
Sultans of String
2003
Sultans of String Biography (Wikipedia)
Sultans of String are an instrumental music group based in Toronto, Ontario, combining elements of Spanish flamenco, Arabic folk, Cuban rhythms, and French Manouche Gypsy-jazz. The group's leader is award-winnning producer and Canadian musician Chris McKhool.
Sultans of String Tracks
Jesous Ahatonhia
Sultans of String
Jesous Ahatonhia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesous Ahatonhia
Last played on
The Little Swallow
Sultans of String
The Little Swallow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Little Swallow
Last played on
Neil Gows Lament/Rakes of Mallow
Sultans of String
Neil Gows Lament/Rakes of Mallow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neil Gows Lament/Rakes of Mallow
Last played on
Les Anges Dans Nos Campagnes
Sultans of String
Les Anges Dans Nos Campagnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Anges Dans Nos Campagnes
Last played on
Flight of Angels/Hark the Herald
Sultans of String
Flight of Angels/Hark the Herald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flight of Angels/Hark the Herald
Last played on
Enter the Gate
Sultans of String
Enter the Gate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Enter the Gate
Last played on
A Heart Does What It Does (feat. Anwar Khurshid)
Sultans of String
A Heart Does What It Does (feat. Anwar Khurshid)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Heart Does What It Does (feat. Anwar Khurshid)
Featured Artist
Last played on
A Heart Does What It Does (feat. Anwar Khurshid) 2
Sultans of String
A Heart Does What It Does (feat. Anwar Khurshid) 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blowin' in the Wind
Sultans of String
Blowin' in the Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blowin' in the Wind
Last played on
Rakes of Mallow/Rouge River Valley
Sultans of String
Rakes of Mallow/Rouge River Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rakes of Mallow/Rouge River Valley
Last played on
Andalucia
Sultans of String
Andalucia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Andalucia
Last played on
Yalla Yalla!
Sultans of String
Yalla Yalla!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yalla Yalla!
Last played on
Heart of Gold
Sultans of String
Heart of Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart of Gold
Last played on
Montreal
Sultans of String
Montreal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Montreal
Last played on
Return to Lisboa
Sultans of String
Return to Lisboa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Return to Lisboa
Last played on
Kfarmishki
Sultans of String
Kfarmishki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kfarmishki
Last played on
Josie
Sultans of String
Josie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Josie
Last played on
Emerald Swing
Sultans of String
Emerald Swing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emerald Swing
Last played on
Le Bisou
Sultans of String
Le Bisou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Bisou
Last played on
Pinball Wizard
Sultans of String
Pinball Wizard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pinball Wizard
Last played on
Sable Island
Sultans of String
Sable Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sable Island
Last played on
Highlander 10 Speed
Sultans of String
Highlander 10 Speed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
