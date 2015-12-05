Åsa Tindra Jinder Otter (born 9 October 1963 in Danderyd, Stockholm County, Sweden) is a Swedish nyckelharpa player, composer, producer, songwriter, author and lecturer. She has scored album chart successes in Sweden.

Since 2006 she has lived in Acktjära outside Bollnäs, Hälsingland, together with her husband Jonas Otter.

In 1979 she was the youngest person ever to be awarded the title of Riksspelman or National Folk Musician. In 1995 Jinder and vocalist Gunnhild Tvinnereim joined Norwegian/Irish instrumental duo Secret Garden as they won the Eurovision Song Contest with "Nocturne".

Her daughter Little Jinder is a singer.