Karen SharpBorn 30 September 1971
Karen Sharp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6eaa3b4-4e08-45b0-8c34-fc555c32e362
Karen Sharp Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Sharp (30 September 1971, Ipswich) is a musician who plays tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone and clarinet. She is best known for her former membership of Humphrey Lyttelton's eight-piece jazz band.
She has released four albums under her own name – Till There Was You in 2002, So Far So Good in 2004, Wait And See in 2007 and Spirit in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karen Sharp Tracks
Sort by
Night And Day
Karen Sharp
Night And Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night And Day
Last played on
Looking Back
Karen Sharp
Looking Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking Back
Last played on
Showtype Tune
Karen Sharp
Showtype Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Showtype Tune
Last played on
Back to artist